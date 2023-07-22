Kazakhstan’s maritime transport records growth in cargo shipments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's maritime transport handled 633,200 tons of cargo from January through June 2023, Trend.az reports.

According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, this figure is 13.5 percent more compared to the same period of the previous year.

Furthermore, the overall cargo turnover also experienced a slight year-over-year increase of 0.6 percent, amounting to 381.8 million ton-kilometers.

Furthermore, in the reporting period, the internal maritime transport of Kazakhstan experienced a notable upswing, with a 3.6 percent increase in cargo transportation compared to the same period in 2022. A total of 264,000 tons of goods were transported through waterways. Passenger traffic via internal water transport also increased by 1.5 times, reaching 53,000 passengers.

Meanwhile, a total of 474.2 million tons of cargo were transported by all modes of transport in Kazakhstan from January through June 2023, marking an increase of 2.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, passenger transportation recorded notable growth, with 761.4 million passengers carried, representing a 9.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.