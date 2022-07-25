Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan’s male players skyrocket in ATP Rankings

    25 July 2022 11:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani male tennis players skyrocketed in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Although Kazakhstan’s top male tennis player Alexander Bublik lost two spots and crashed out of ATP’s top 30 landing the 41st line. Other Kazakhstani tennis players have greatly improved their standing.

    For instance, after propelling into the final of the President’s Cup in Nur-Sultan, Denis Yevseyev leapfrogged 72 spots in the updated ATP Singles Rankings to N°269.

    Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhikayev rose to N°394, while Dmitry Popko, Mikhail Kukushkin and Timofey Skatov were ranked 179th, 207th and 216th, respectively.

    Andrey Golubev remains Kazakhstan’s highest ranked in the ATP Doubles Rankings at N°43, while Aleksandr Nedovyesov is placed 61st in the world.


    Фото: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
