Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-6-8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakhstan’s main New Year tree lights up in Astana

    20 December 2022, 09:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The main New Year tree of Kazakhstan was lit up in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    Installed at the EXPO Square, the 25-meter high tree is decorated with more than 750 meters of garlands, 360 strobes and over 900 New Year balls.

    Prior to the lighting up ceremony, the residents and guests of the capital city enjoyed the Night of Miracles ice show.

    Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek congratulated the attendees on the upcoming holiday.

    «Dear residents and guests of Astana! On the threshold of the New Year, I would like to wish you festive mood, happiness, strong health to your families! Let our city Astana develop and prosper!» he said.

    The event was held as part of Astana Muz Fest winter festival.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazinform’s article placed 3rd at first-ever Silk Road Global News Awards
    Central Asia’s regional identity is at the stage of formation – Kyrgyz Sec of State Suyunbek Kasmambetov
    Media contribute to governments’ transparency and accountability – ex-President of Türkiye Abdullah Gül
    Kazakhstan to launch large-scale program on heating networks modernization in 2023
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan
    2 Astana Qazaqstan Development Team presents its 2023 roster
    3 Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Slovak city of Banska Bystrica
    4 Head of State congratulates Amir of Qatar on excellent arrangement of 2022 World Cup
    5 Head of State receives Halyk Bank leadership