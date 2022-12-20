Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Kazakhstan’s main New Year tree lights up in Astana

20 December 2022, 09:45
Kazakhstan’s main New Year tree lights up in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The main New Year tree of Kazakhstan was lit up in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Installed at the EXPO Square, the 25-meter high tree is decorated with more than 750 meters of garlands, 360 strobes and over 900 New Year balls.

Prior to the lighting up ceremony, the residents and guests of the capital city enjoyed the Night of Miracles ice show.

Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek congratulated the attendees on the upcoming holiday.

«Dear residents and guests of Astana! On the threshold of the New Year, I would like to wish you festive mood, happiness, strong health to your families! Let our city Astana develop and prosper!» he said.

The event was held as part of Astana Muz Fest winter festival.


Photo: gov.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan to launch large-scale program on heating networks modernization in 2023
Central Asian countries should strengthen ties in all areas – State Counsellor Karin
Kazakh President calls for expanding cultural-humanitarian coop in CA
Теги:
Astana   Kazakhstan   Holidays  
Read also
Kazakhstan to launch large-scale program on heating networks modernization in 2023
Central Asian countries should strengthen ties in all areas – State Counsellor Karin
Kazakh President calls for expanding cultural-humanitarian coop in CA
1st Central Asian Media Forum kicks off in Astana
COVID-19: 182 new cases registered in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani Diana Taszhanova sets two records at swimming tournament in St. Petersburg
Kazakhstan – EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
Kazakhstan to brace for snowfall, ice-slick and blizzard Dec 20
News Partner
Popular
1 President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan
2 Kazakhstan, Belgium and Luxembourg eye tourism opportunities
3 President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day
4 Rybakina to compete at WTL tournament in Dubai
5 Snowfall, cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

News