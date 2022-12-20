Kazakhstan’s main New Year tree lights up in Astana

20 December 2022, 09:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The main New Year tree of Kazakhstan was lit up in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Installed at the EXPO Square, the 25-meter high tree is decorated with more than 750 meters of garlands, 360 strobes and over 900 New Year balls.

Prior to the lighting up ceremony, the residents and guests of the capital city enjoyed the Night of Miracles ice show.

Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek congratulated the attendees on the upcoming holiday.

«Dear residents and guests of Astana! On the threshold of the New Year, I would like to wish you festive mood, happiness, strong health to your families! Let our city Astana develop and prosper!» he said.

The event was held as part of Astana Muz Fest winter festival.

Photo: gov.kz