Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Grigory Lomakin and Zvonimir Babic of Croatia defeated Goncalo Falcao and Sebastian Fanselow in the Men’s Doubles Round of 16 at the ATP Challenger Oeiras 4 in three sets 7:5, 3:6, 10:5, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The 25-year-old Kazakh tennis player ranks currently 242nd in the ATP Doubles Ranking.