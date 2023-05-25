Kazakhstan’s Lomakin out of ITF tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin together with Russian Kirill Kivattsev crashed out of the opening round of the Men’s doubles event at ITF’s M15 Brcko tournament in Brcko, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The third-seeded Kazakh-Russian tandem were upset by Aziz Kijametovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Adam Moundir from Morocco 3-6, 5-7, 7-10.

Kijametovic and Moundir will play against Czech Vit Kalina and Aussie Stefan Kostic in the quarterfinals.

25-year-old Lomakin is currently placed 242nd in the ATP Men’s Singles Rankings.



