Kazakhstan’s Kyzaibai wins bronze at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibai added the first medal to the country’s tally at the now-running ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan.

In the 50kg final bout she lost to Japan's Tsukimi Namiki by a split decision to secure bronze.





Photo: sports.kz