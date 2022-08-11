Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2022

    11 August 2022 12:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev won gold in the U15 Boys Singles final at the WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2022 in Sweden, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    On his way to the coveted gold medal, the Kazakhstani defeated Janus Bedsted of Denmark, Indian Balamurugan Rajasekaran, and German Friedrich Kuhn von Burgsdorff at the start of the tournament.

    In the quarterfinal match Kurmangaliyev left no chances for Swedish Peter Alestedt 3:0 and eliminated South Korean Lee Seungsoo in the semifinal.

    In the final Alan Kurmangaliyev stunned South Korean table tennis player Kwon Hyuk 3:1 taking home gold.

    This is the 15th medal for Alam Kurmangaliyev at the international table tennis tournaments.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan
