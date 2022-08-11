Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2022
11 August 2022 12:22

Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev won gold in the U15 Boys Singles final at the WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2022 in Sweden, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On his way to the coveted gold medal, the Kazakhstani defeated Janus Bedsted of Denmark, Indian Balamurugan Rajasekaran, and German Friedrich Kuhn von Burgsdorff at the start of the tournament.

In the quarterfinal match Kurmangaliyev left no chances for Swedish Peter Alestedt 3:0 and eliminated South Korean Lee Seungsoo in the semifinal.

In the final Alan Kurmangaliyev stunned South Korean table tennis player Kwon Hyuk 3:1 taking home gold.

This is the 15th medal for Alam Kurmangaliyev at the international table tennis tournaments.


Photo: olympic.kz


Related news
Kazakhstani weightlifter claims gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh freestyle wrestlers claims three medals at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games
Underfilled schools face shortage of qualified teachers – Minister
Read also
UN supports Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani weightlifter claims gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh freestyle wrestlers claims three medals at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games
Underfilled schools face shortage of qualified teachers – Minister
How housing prices changed in Kazakhstan last month
Fans greet Kazakhstan’s national chess team upon return from 44th Chess Olympiad
Multi-level car parking garages to be built in Almaty
Flowers laid at statue of Kazakh thinker Abai in Budapest
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to brace for rains on Thursday
2 Saudi company ACWA Power to implement RES projects in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh President, UN General Assembly President to meet
4 Winners of «New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» contest announced
5 Quake jolts 263 km away from Almaty

News

Archive