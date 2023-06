Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden

HELSINGBORG. KAZINFORM 16-year-old table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal in the U19 Boys Singles final at the WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2023 held in Sweden, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Alan won five out of six encounters to secure third place.