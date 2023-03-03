Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev grabs gold at WTT Youth Contender in Portugal

    3 March 2023, 14:01

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani table tennis prodigy Alan Kurmangaliyev scooped gold at the WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2023 in Portugal, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The 16-year-old Kurmangaliyev defeated Francesc Carrera from Spain, Juan Ramirez from Colombia, Noah Vital from France, Enrique Rios from Puerto Rico, Martin Sip from Czech Republic, Daniel Berzosa from Spain and Dragos Bujor from Romania to capture the gold medal in the U17 Boys Singles event.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Table Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open