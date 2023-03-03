Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev grabs gold at WTT Youth Contender in Portugal

3 March 2023, 14:01
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev grabs gold at WTT Youth Contender in Portugal Photo: olympic.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani table tennis prodigy Alan Kurmangaliyev scooped gold at the WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2023 in Portugal, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 16-year-old Kurmangaliyev defeated Francesc Carrera from Spain, Juan Ramirez from Colombia, Noah Vital from France, Enrique Rios from Puerto Rico, Martin Sip from Czech Republic, Daniel Berzosa from Spain and Dragos Bujor from Romania to capture the gold medal in the U17 Boys Singles event.


