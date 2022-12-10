Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev, Egypt’s Goda capture gold at World Championships in Tunisia

10 December 2022, 13:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan and Hana Goda of Egypt collected gold at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Rades, Tunisia in their age category, Kazinform reports.

Kurmangaliyev and Goda stunned Portuguese Tiago Abiodun and Spanish Maria Berzosa in the U15 Mixed Doubles final 3:0.

The Kazakh-Egyptian duo also edged out the Japanese tandem of Takumi Tanimoto and Ren Mende in the U15 Mixed Doubles semifinals.

Earlier Kazinform reported that last month Alan Kurmangaliyev had won gold in the U15 Boys’ Singles final at the WTT Youth Star Contender Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal.


Photo: ttfrk.kz

News