Kazakhstan’s Kurbanov out of Tokyo Olympics Men’s Epee event

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Ruslan Kurbanov was eliminated in his second bout in Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Japanese Masaru Yamada defeated Kurbanov 15:8 in Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16.

Kurbanov was victorious in the first bout over Italian Marco Fichera 15-7.

Team Kazakhstan already added one bronze medal to its tally as judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched the first Tokyo Olympics medal for Kazakhstan on July 24.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



