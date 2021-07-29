Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Kunkabayev dominates in his 1st fight at Tokyo Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 July 2021, 16:46
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani super heavyweight Kamshybek Kunkabayev confidently kicked off his Tokyo Olympics campaign today, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Kunkabayev who happens to be the flag bearer of Kazakhstan’s national team defeated Yousry Rezk Mostafa Hafez of Egypt 5:0 in the Men’ Super Heavy (+91kg) Round of 16.

Earlier Kazinform reported that another Kazakhstani Abilkhan Amankul confidently beat Uzbek Fanat Kakhramonov in the Men’s Middle 75kg weight class in Round of 16.

Zakir Safiullin (-63kg) and Saken Bibossynov (-52kg) of Kazakhstan also won their respective bouts at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit’s loss in the opening fight of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games was probably the biggest shock of this week. Recall that Levit (-91kg) clinched silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Sadly, Ablaikhan Zhussupov (-69kg) and Bekzad Nurdauletov (-81kg) of Kazakhstan suffered defeats in Tokyo as well.


