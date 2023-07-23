Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva upset in ITF doubles final in Czech Republic

    23 July 2023, 10:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva paired with Darja Semenistaja of Latvia were upset in the final of the women’s doubles event of the ITF W60 Olomouc in the Czech Republic, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The 2-seeded Kazakh-Latvian duo were stunned by hosts Magdalena Smekalova and Tereza Valentova in straight sets 2-6, 2-6.

    As for the singles’ event, Zhibek Kulambayeva was eliminated by Swiss qualifier Leoni Kung in a tough three-set battle 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

    The prize fund of the tournament totaled $60,000.

    Recall that the 23-year-old Kulambayeva won the ITF doubles title in Rome together with her Belarusian partner.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Yulia Putinsteva wins opening round at Canadian Open
    Astana beats Ludogorets in Europe League home match
    Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev skyrockets in ATP Rankings
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people