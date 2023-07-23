Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva upset in ITF doubles final in Czech Republic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva paired with Darja Semenistaja of Latvia were upset in the final of the women’s doubles event of the ITF W60 Olomouc in the Czech Republic, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.



The 2-seeded Kazakh-Latvian duo were stunned by hosts Magdalena Smekalova and Tereza Valentova in straight sets 2-6, 2-6.

As for the singles’ event, Zhibek Kulambayeva was eliminated by Swiss qualifier Leoni Kung in a tough three-set battle 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

The prize fund of the tournament totaled $60,000.

Recall that the 23-year-old Kulambayeva won the ITF doubles title in Rome together with her Belarusian partner.