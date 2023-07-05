Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva eases into quarterfinal of ITF tournament in Stuttgart

    5 July 2023, 10:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva paired with Mexican Victoria Rodriguez propelled to the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament W25 Stuttgart-Vaihingen in Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Mexican duo seeded 4th at the tournament defeated Romanian tandem Stefana Lazar and Simona Ogescu in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

    Kulambayeva and Rodriguez will face French Manon Leonard and Romanian Arina Gabriela Vasilescu in the quarterfinal-match.

    Earlier Kulambayeva lost in the opening round of the tournament to Swiss Nadine Keller 4-6, 4-6.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
