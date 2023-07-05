Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva eases into quarterfinal of ITF tournament in Stuttgart

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 July 2023, 10:57
Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva eases into quarterfinal of ITF tournament in Stuttgart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva paired with Mexican Victoria Rodriguez propelled to the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament W25 Stuttgart-Vaihingen in Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Mexican duo seeded 4th at the tournament defeated Romanian tandem Stefana Lazar and Simona Ogescu in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

Kulambayeva and Rodriguez will face French Manon Leonard and Romanian Arina Gabriela Vasilescu in the quarterfinal-match.

Earlier Kulambayeva lost in the opening round of the tournament to Swiss Nadine Keller 4-6, 4-6.


