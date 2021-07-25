Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin wins Tokyo Olympics opener

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan won his opening match at the Men’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics today, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

World number 123 Kukushkin needed 2h 10 minutes to route Federico Coria of Argentine in straight sets 7-6, 7-5. The Kazakhstani fired three aces and made no double faults, whereas Coria hit no aces and made one double fault.

Next Kukushkin will face Belarusian Ilya Ivashka who edged out French Gael Monfils in three sets.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina was the first Kazakhstani tennis player to propel to the second round of the Women’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan are no longer in the running for the Tokyo Olympics podium.



