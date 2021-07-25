Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin wins Tokyo Olympics opener

    25 July 2021, 13:37

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan won his opening match at the Men’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics today, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    World number 123 Kukushkin needed 2h 10 minutes to route Federico Coria of Argentine in straight sets 7-6, 7-5. The Kazakhstani fired three aces and made no double faults, whereas Coria hit no aces and made one double fault.

    Next Kukushkin will face Belarusian Ilya Ivashka who edged out French Gael Monfils in three sets.

    Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina was the first Kazakhstani tennis player to propel to the second round of the Women’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan are no longer in the running for the Tokyo Olympics podium.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana