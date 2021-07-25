Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin wins Tokyo Olympics opener

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2021, 13:37
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin wins Tokyo Olympics opener

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan won his opening match at the Men’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics today, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

World number 123 Kukushkin needed 2h 10 minutes to route Federico Coria of Argentine in straight sets 7-6, 7-5. The Kazakhstani fired three aces and made no double faults, whereas Coria hit no aces and made one double fault.

Next Kukushkin will face Belarusian Ilya Ivashka who edged out French Gael Monfils in three sets.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina was the first Kazakhstani tennis player to propel to the second round of the Women’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan are no longer in the running for the Tokyo Olympics podium.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year