    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin upset in ATP Challenger final in Italy

    28 November 2022, 12:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi in the final of the ATP Challenger in Andria, Italy this past weekend, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Riedi, 20, edged out the 34-year-old Kukushkin in two straight sets 7-6, 6-3 to claim his second ATP Challenger title. He won his maiden title in Helsinki this year.

    On his way to the final Mikhail Kukushkin stunned Czech David Poljak, German Michael Geerts, Austrian Jurij Rodionov and Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.


