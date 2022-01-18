Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin, Skatov out, Bublik marches on at 2022 Australian Open

    18 January 2022, 13:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 253 Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov crashed out of the 2022 Australian Open after his debut at the tournament, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Qualifier Skatov lost to another qualifier from Slovakia Norbert Gombos in a four-set match 3-6, 2-6, 6-1, 4-6.

    Another Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin was eliminated in the opening round of the 2022 AO by American Tommy Paul.

    Unlike Skatov and Kukushkin, world number 35 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won his first-round match against American Ernesto Escobedo and will continue to fight in Melbourne. Bublik is set to face 17th-seeded Gael Monfils of France.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult