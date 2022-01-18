Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin, Skatov out, Bublik marches on at 2022 Australian Open

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 January 2022, 13:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 253 Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov crashed out of the 2022 Australian Open after his debut at the tournament, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Qualifier Skatov lost to another qualifier from Slovakia Norbert Gombos in a four-set match 3-6, 2-6, 6-1, 4-6.

Another Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin was eliminated in the opening round of the 2022 AO by American Tommy Paul.

Unlike Skatov and Kukushkin, world number 35 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won his first-round match against American Ernesto Escobedo and will continue to fight in Melbourne. Bublik is set to face 17th-seeded Gael Monfils of France.


