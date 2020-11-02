Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin rises in ATP rankings

    2 November 2020, 10:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has improved his standing the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin climbed four spots up to number 87. Last week Mikhail Kukushkin reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Astana Open and even defeated top-seed of the tournament Benoit Paire along the way.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik has retained his 49th spot and remains the top male player in Kazakhstan. Unlike Kukushkin and Bublik, Kazakhstani Popko slid one line down to number 173.

    The top 3 of the ATP rankings still looks the same and is dominated by Serb Novak Djokovic, Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Austrian Dominic Thiem.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku