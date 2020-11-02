Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin rises in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has improved his standing the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin climbed four spots up to number 87. Last week Mikhail Kukushkin reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Astana Open and even defeated top-seed of the tournament Benoit Paire along the way.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik has retained his 49th spot and remains the top male player in Kazakhstan. Unlike Kukushkin and Bublik, Kazakhstani Popko slid one line down to number 173.

The top 3 of the ATP rankings still looks the same and is dominated by Serb Novak Djokovic, Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Austrian Dominic Thiem.



