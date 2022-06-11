Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin out of Nottingham

    11 June 2022, 11:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin paired with Australian John Millman crashed out of the Men’s Doubles event at the ATP’s Rothesay Open Nottingham in Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Aussie duo was eliminated by British tandem Julian Cash and Henry Patten in straight sets 3-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinal match. The match lasted only for 57 minutes. Kukushkin and Millman fired one ace and made one double fault.

    In the opening round Kukushkin and Millman stunned the top-seeded duo of Italian Andrea Vavassori and Szymon Walkow 6-4, 1-6, 13-11.

    It should be mentioned that Kukushkin lost to another Australian Jordan Thompson in a three-set match in the Men’s Singles quarterfinal of the tournament.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult