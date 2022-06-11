Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin out of Nottingham

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin paired with Australian John Millman crashed out of the Men’s Doubles event at the ATP’s Rothesay Open Nottingham in Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Aussie duo was eliminated by British tandem Julian Cash and Henry Patten in straight sets 3-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinal match. The match lasted only for 57 minutes. Kukushkin and Millman fired one ace and made one double fault.

In the opening round Kukushkin and Millman stunned the top-seeded duo of Italian Andrea Vavassori and Szymon Walkow 6-4, 1-6, 13-11.

It should be mentioned that Kukushkin lost to another Australian Jordan Thompson in a three-set match in the Men’s Singles quarterfinal of the tournament.