Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin out of ATP Murray River Open

    3 February 2021, 14:05

    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the ATP Murray River Open in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kukushkin was routed by world number 18 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in a three-set match. The Kazakhstan won the first set of the second-round match 6-4.

    In the sixth game of the second set top-seed Wawrinka snatched the initiative and came out victorious in the second and third sets 6-3, 6-1, booking the third-round encounter with Australian Alex Bolt.

    The match lasted for almost two hours and took the head-to-head rivalry to 3:2 in Wawrinka’s favor.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana