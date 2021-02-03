Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin out of ATP Murray River Open

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2021, 14:05
MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the ATP Murray River Open in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kukushkin was routed by world number 18 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in a three-set match. The Kazakhstan won the first set of the second-round match 6-4.

In the sixth game of the second set top-seed Wawrinka snatched the initiative and came out victorious in the second and third sets 6-3, 6-1, booking the third-round encounter with Australian Alex Bolt.

The match lasted for almost two hours and took the head-to-head rivalry to 3:2 in Wawrinka’s favor.


