    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin loses 19 spots in ATP ranking

    12 July 2021, 19:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin plummeted 19 spots down the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The only representative of Kazakhstan in ATP Top 100 Alexander Bublik moved one spot up and landed the 37th line.

    As for Mikhail Kukushkin, he is placed 124th in the world. Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan rose two spot up to number 185.

    Serb Novak Djokovic remains the highest ranked male tennis player in the world after winning 2021 Wimbledon title. Coming in second in Russian Daniil Medvedev. Spanish legend Rafael Nadal is ranked third.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

