Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin defeats Paire, strolls into Astana Open quarterfinals

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 October 2020, 09:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan sensationally beat top-seed Benoit Paire of France in the second round of the Astana Open in the Kazakh capital on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 32-year-old Kazakhstani needed a little bit over two hours to eliminate Paire in a three-set match 6-7, 7-6, 6-1.

Kukushkin will next face Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori who routed Aussie Jordan Thompson.

The Astana Open is Kazakhstan’s First ATP Tour 250 event with the prize fund of over $250,000.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
