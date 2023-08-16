Kazakhstan, S Korea strengthen cooperation in trade

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov held a meeting with Minister for Trade of this country Ahn Dukgeun, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides discussed the ways of further expanding the bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The parties expressed satisfaction over a dynamic growth of trade between Kazakhstan and South Korea in recent years. For instance, according to Korean statistics, the two-way trade in 2022 reached the record highest level and amounted to 6.5 billion US dollars, having increased two times compared to the previous year. It should be noted that there is a positive dynamics in Kazakh exports, where the growth made 100%.

Investment cooperation issues were also on agenda. Today, South Korea is the 6th largest investor of Kazakhstan's economy. Minister Ahn Dok Geun noted that one of the priorities of the Government of South Korea is to mobilize the industrial sector and Korean companies in the international markets, including in Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain the dialogue on a regular basis.