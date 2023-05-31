Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, S Korea ink memo of cooperation for 2023-24

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 May 2023, 18:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani and South Korean Foreign Ministers Murat Nurtleu and Park Jin have signed a memorandum of cooperation for 2023-24 today in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Expanding the political dialogue, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation is our common goal. To this end, I confirm my readiness to closely work with Minister Park Jin and is certain that we’ll do our best to take the bilateral relations to a new level,» said Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

On his part, Park Jin stated that South Korea is ready to continue supporting Kazakhstan in its democratization and economic development as well as step up high-level cooperation and hold regular bilateral talks.

Following the meeting between the Kazakhstani and South Korean Foreign Ministers, it was agreed to organize a visit of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-Yeol to Kazakhstan next year. Kazakhstan is willing to create favorable conditions for South Korean companies to enter its market. The countries agreed to promote interaction to create supply chains by cooperating in such spheres as atomic industry, lithium deposits development, and others.

The foreign ministers also discussed the possibility of opening a park and street named after General Hong Beom-do.

In addition, Kazakhstan and South Korea intend to further cooperate in ensuring peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and Central Asian region.

Kazakhstan and South Korea   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
