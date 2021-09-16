Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Kolsai kolderi National Park declared UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

    16 September 2021, 19:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The State National Natural Park Kolsai kolderi has been included into the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves. Such a decision was made at the 33rd session of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Programme «Human and Biosphere,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

    There are 13 biosphere reserves recognized as part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves in Kazakhstan – significantly more than in any Central Asian country, which demonstrates the attention of the world community to preserving biodiversity of Kazakhstan for next generations.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Environment UNESCO Kazakhstan
