Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Kolmakov grabs silver at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup

17 March 2023, 16:34
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan was placed second at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup Men’s Moguls event in Almaty, Kazinform has learned from the official website of FIS.

The FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup kicked off in the Kazakh city of Almaty today.

Kolmakov earned 78.72 points for his Moguls routine elbowing aside Matt Graham from Australia with 78.42 points. Canadian Mikael Kingbury was ranked 1st with 85.67 points.

A total of 16 athletes competed for medals at the event.

photo
photo
photo
photo

Теги:
Almaty   Sport   Kazakhstan  
