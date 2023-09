Kazakhstan’s Kim grabs bronze at 2nd CIS Games

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani track and field athlete Andrey Kim captured bronze at the 2nd CIS Games in Belarus, Kazinform has learned from BelTA.

Belarusian athlete Ivan Shilets outjumped his opponent Ilya Kuznetsov from Russia by 3cm taking home gold. Kuznetsov settled for silver.