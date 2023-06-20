Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Khamitova wins singles, doubles events at tennis tournament in Cholpon-Ata

    20 June 2023, 09:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Sara Khamitova was crowned as the winner of the tennis tournament in Cholpon-Ata under the aegis of the Asian Tennis Federation, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the final of the tournament, Khamitova upset another Kazakhstani Adel Khussainova 6-2, 6-2. Khamitova paired with Kazakhstani Violetta Volkova defeated Adel Khussainova and Yekaterina Kiryushenko 6-4, 7-5 in the doubles final at the event as well.

    Kazakhstani duo Yana Kim and Amira Kaztugan were eliminated by the Russians Mariya Bakhtina and Nina Sozaonova 5-7, 6-4, 2-10 in the final of the J30 TBILISI ITF U18 MZIURI CUP 2023 in Georgia.

    Kazakhstan’s Rodion Traigel lost to Russian Ivan Makarov 7-6, 4-6, 3-6 in the U14 Tennis Europe final. Rodion and his doubles partner Mansur Sainov were also stunned in the tournament’s final by the Russian-Turkish tandem 3-6, 4-6.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Up to KZT300bln needed to finish construction of Astana LRT
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold meeting on Astana city's development
    President sets several tasks to National Bank on effective implementation of monetary policy
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events