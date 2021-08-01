Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Karimi fifth in Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Exercise at Olympics

    1 August 2021, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan was fifth in the final of the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Exercise at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstani Karimi finished fifth with a score of 14.133 points in the Men's Floor Exercise Final at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Artem Dolgopyat of Israel captured gold with a score of 14.933 points slightly outperforming Spain's Rayderley Zapata who awarded the second place in set difficulty. Xiao Ruoteng of China earned the bronze medal with 14.766 points.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

