Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s karate team arrives in Tokyo Olympic village

    2 August 2021, 20:34

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Members of the Kazakhstani national karate team have arrived in the Olympic village in Tokyo for the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    It bears to remind that this is the first time in history that karate is featured into the program of the Summer Olympic Games.

    The first karate bouts are scheduled to take place on August 5. The finals will be held on August 7.

    Kazakhstan’s national karate team includes Darkhan Assadilov, Daniyar Yuldashev, Nurkanat Azhikanov, Moldir Zhanbyrbai and Sofia Berultseva.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam