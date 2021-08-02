Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s karate team arrives in Tokyo Olympic village

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 August 2021, 20:34
Kazakhstan’s karate team arrives in Tokyo Olympic village

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Members of the Kazakhstani national karate team have arrived in the Olympic village in Tokyo for the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

It bears to remind that this is the first time in history that karate is featured into the program of the Summer Olympic Games.

The first karate bouts are scheduled to take place on August 5. The finals will be held on August 7.

Kazakhstan’s national karate team includes Darkhan Assadilov, Daniyar Yuldashev, Nurkanat Azhikanov, Moldir Zhanbyrbai and Sofia Berultseva.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay