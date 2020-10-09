Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Kazakhstan’s Karakat Bashanova presents MV for 2020 Junior Eurovision

    9 October 2020, 17:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Karakat Bashanova’s MV Forever has debuted on the official website of 2020 Junior Eurovision Singing Contest, Kazinform reports.

    The 12-year-old Karakat will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming 18th edition of the Junior Eurovision on November 29. Khabar TV Channel will air the contest live.

    The music video for Forever was directed by Kazakhstani director Malik Zenger. It tells the story of a girl who lost her father at the young age of 7 and is dedicated to fathers in dangerous professions.

    This year all participants will perform remotely from a television studio in their country of origin due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winner will be chosen via jury and online voting.

    The country can participate in the Junior Eurovision Signing Contest only if it is an active member of the EBU.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Entertainment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued