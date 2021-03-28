Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Kalitskiy knocks out former WBC, WBA Asia lightweight champ

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 March 2021, 11:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Stanislav Kalitskiy was victorious at the boxing night event in Yekaterinburg, Russia, held by RCC Boxing Promotions, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The eight-round super featherweight bout between Stanislav Kalitskiy of Kazakhstan and Pavel Malikov of Russia ended in the former’s victory via a knockout in the 5th round. During the fight the Kazakhstani suffered a knockdown twice.

Kazakhstani Stanislav Kalitskiy gained him the 11th professional win, while Russian Pavel Malikov suffered the 4th loss in his professional boxing career. The latter held WBC and WBA Asia lightweight champ titles.


