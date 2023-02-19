Kazakhstan's investment opportunities presented to Norwegian business

OSLO. KAZINFORM A round table meeting devoted to the investment opportunities in Kazakhstan was held in Oslo by the East Office of Norway, the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Norway, and «Kazakh Invest» JSC NC, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov informed the participants of the political and economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the government's measures to improve the business and investment climate, as well as the work on relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan. He stressed the Embassy's intention to intensify trade, economic and investment ties between Kazakhstan and Norway.

Saken Olzhabayev, the official representative of «Kazakh Invest» JSC NC, spoke in detail about the investment climate in Kazakhstan, measures of state support for foreign investors, favorable conditions created by the government for companies ready to implement investment projects in the processing industries of the economy. The instruments of the Astana International Financial Center were presented.

Of particular interest to Norwegian entrepreneurs was the potential for cooperation in the fish farming industry, renewable energy sources, and the development of transport and logistics infrastructure.

Managing Director of the East Office of Norway Hans-Olav Rekdal stated that this was the very first meeting of such a broad format related to Kazakhstan. «Today's meeting is an important start of our continued fruitful cooperation. We are highly impressed by Kazakhstan's role in strengthening cooperation with Norway, Europe, and all countries tied to the Silk Road. The East Office of Norway looks forward to long-term cooperation within the energy, agriculture, maritime, aquaculture, and mining sectors» - Rekdal said.

In 2022, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Norway increased by 38% to 117.5 million UD dollars. Kazakh exports to Norway were mainly wheat, aluminum, ferroalloys, metal products, engines, etc. In turn, Norway delivered to Kazakhstan fish, titanium ores and concentrates, food, medical devices, and nitrogen fertilizers.

Based on the results of the round table, it is planned to form a Norwegian business delegation to Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz