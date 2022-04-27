Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities presented in Singapore

    27 April 2022, 15:45

    SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Arken Arystanov held a meeting with Prakash Kannan, Managing Director and Chief Economist of «GIC», and Leif Lybecker Eskesen, Senior Vice President for Economics and Investment Strategy of «GIC». «GIC» is one of three investment organizations in Singapore that manage government reserves, along with the Monetary Authority of Singapore and «Temasek,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Representatives of the fund were informed about the new economic course of the country and the implementation of large-scale reforms in the framework of the construction of a New Kazakhstan.

    Special attention was paid to potential cooperation within the framework of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), which operates on the principles and norms of English law and has become an important platform for attracting foreign investment.

    Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work out opportunities for the implementation of new projects in the fields of agriculture and green technologies.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

