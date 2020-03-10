Kazakhstan's investment opportunities in mining and metallurgy presented at PDAC conference in Canada

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan presented the investment opportunities in the field of mining and metallurgy at the annual PDAC Exhibition and Conference in Toronto. The three-day industry event was attended by over 25 thousand people from 135 countries, the press service of KazakhInvest informs.

The Kazakhstan's delegation included the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Baimishev, the representatives of KAZAKH INVEST, the Committee of Geology and Subsoil Use and KazGeoInform, KazGeology, TauKen Samruk, the AIFC as well as the representatives of the country's business circles.

During the event, the participants learnt about the prospects of mining and metallurgy development in Kazakhstan, measures of state support for investors as well as projects in the pipeline of KAZAKH INVEST.

«Today, KAZAKH INVEST pipeline comprises a number of projects in the field of mining and metallurgy. The Government provides a number of attractive incentives in order to stimulate processing of raw materials within the Republic of Kazakhstan. As such, we target investors producing higher value-added goods. During the forum, we discussed the legislative framework and shared success stories of foreign businesses operating in Kazakhstan,» - said Dilyara Tektigulova, the Project Manager at KAZAKH INVEST.

At the forum, the representatives of Kazakhstan's delegation conducted a series of bilateral meetings with the large companies from the USA, Canada and Russia, including Kinross Gold, Anglo-American, Freeport-McMoran, B2Gold, POLYUS, Forbes & Manhattan and others.

During the meetings, the representatives of foreign businesses showed interest in implementing projects for the development of gold, copper, nickel and rare metals deposits.

«I would like to note that taking into account the adoption of the new Subsoil and Subsoil Use Code, Kazakhstan's demand for advanced technologies, involvement of specialized investment and junior companies in exploration and development of promising deposits as well as the benefits available at the AIFC, several companies expressed strong interest in doing business in Kazakhstan, « - added Dilyara Tektigulova.

At the same time, the delegation conducted a meeting with the leadership of the provinces of Quebec and British Columbia for exchange of experience in the field of geological exploration and subsurface use as well as database management. The parties discussed state support measures for the industry development in Canada and possible ways of cooperation for the exchange of experience and the use of advanced technologies.



