    Kazakhstan’s intl reserves made $85.8bn in July 2019

    14 August 2019, 07:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data of the National Bank, in July 2019, Kazakhstan’s international reserves decreased by 0.6% compared to June and by 3.42% since December 2018 and made $85.876bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The volume of gross international reserves of the country in July fell by1.84% (by 10.43% since the year beginning) and comprised $27.702bn. The volumeof net international reserves dropped by 1.86% (-10.58%) and made $27.219bn.

    The volume of the National Fund assets made $58.174bn having decreased by0.01% (+0.32%).

    The amount of assets in freely convertible currency made $10.226bn having fallenby 8.44% in the previous month (by38.16% since December 2018).

    The volume of gold assets increased by 2.48% (+21.44%) and made $17.476bn.

