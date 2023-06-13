Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%

    13 June 2023, 12:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan made 94.6 billion US dollars at the close of May,» Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov told the Government.

    Since the start of the year, the country’s foreign-exchange reserves increased by 1.1% or 0.4 billion US dollars to hit 35.3 billion US dollars.

    The National Fund assets surged by 6.1% or 3.4 billion US dollars up to 59.1 billion US dollars since the beginning of the year due to the global index advance.

    Total revenues of the Fund starting this year rose to 2.4 trillion tenge.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Economy
