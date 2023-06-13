Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 June 2023, 12:06
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1% Photo from open sources

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan made 94.6 billion US dollars at the close of May,» Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov told the Government.

Since the start of the year, the country’s foreign-exchange reserves increased by 1.1% or 0.4 billion US dollars to hit 35.3 billion US dollars.

The National Fund assets surged by 6.1% or 3.4 billion US dollars up to 59.1 billion US dollars since the beginning of the year due to the global index advance.

Total revenues of the Fund starting this year rose to 2.4 trillion tenge.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
