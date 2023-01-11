Kazakhstan’s internal trade stands at KZT44.3tln in 11 mths of last year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Internal trade stood at KZT44.3trl in 11 months of 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Internal trade turnover was up 19.7% compared to the same period of 2021. Investment attracted rose by 38.2%,» said Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakh minister of trade and integration, at an expanded meeting of the Ministry’s Board.

He also added that food price inflation hit a record high of 25.3% in the country in 2022. There was a 22.7% increase in prices for socially significant foods.

«The significant rise in food prices (+13.7%) was recorded from February to April, mostly triggered by changes in the geopolitical situation, weakening national currency rate, and sanctions and counter-sanctions,» said the minister.



