Kazakhstan’s initiative on Islamic food security presented in Malaysia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Last week, Acting Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Mr. Yerlan Baidaulet paid a working visit to Malaysia, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Kuala-Lumpur says.

During the visit,Yerlan Baidaulet met with Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok, DeputySecretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry DatoSalim bin Parlam as well as with the representatives of Malaysia External TradeDevelopment Corporation (MATRADE), Department of Islamic Development Malaysia(JAKIM), Malaysian Agricultural Research & Development Institute (MARDI)and Agrobank. The IOFS delegation also visited the Research center ‘Crops forthe Future (CFF)’ where they got familiarized with the latest technologiesin the field of protection and development of new varieties of agriculturalcrops.

Yerlan Baidaulet informedthe Malaysian side about the goals and objectives of the IOFS, established onthe initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Accordingto him, the cooperation within the IOFS «would cover various areas and would letshare experience in innovations and modern technologies». «The IOFS will also enable us to holdcoordinated actions for providing required emergency and humanitarianassistance, in order to mobilize and manage financial and agriculturalresources to enhance food security for member states,» he said and invited theMalaysian side to join the IOFS.

TheMalaysian side expressed interest in the IOFS activity, positively assessed theprospects of cooperation in agro-industrial sphere and noted that the idea ofthe Organization was quite relevant and directly linked to global securityissues.